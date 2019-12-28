State Street Corp Buys 123,368 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,213,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.10% of Ribbon Communications worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 252,850.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth $35,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBBN. BidaskClub upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Securities downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Ribbon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

RBBN stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64. Ribbon Communications Inc has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $343.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.66 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.