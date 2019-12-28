State Street Corp Buys 16,761 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

State Street Corp grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.32% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 381.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The company has a market cap of $587.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $51.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.89%.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,763.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

MOFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

