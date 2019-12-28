State Street Corp Buys 19,384 Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

State Street Corp raised its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of GALAPAGOS NV/S worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 35.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 134.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $209.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.51 and a 200 day moving average of $168.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1-year low of $87.13 and a 1-year high of $217.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -317.21 and a beta of 1.58.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $10.13. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $715.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.26 million. Analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

