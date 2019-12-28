State Street Corp Buys 21,874 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,874 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.60% of Radware worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Radware by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Radware by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth $312,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

