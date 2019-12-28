State Street Corp Buys 22,476 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.21% of Gates Industrial worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 9.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Several research firms have commented on GTES. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $746.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.15 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 23.67%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

