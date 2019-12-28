State Street Corp Buys 331,642 Shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.69% of Alector worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alector by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alector by 89.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 20.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALEC shares. ValuEngine lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Alector stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. Alector Inc has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.81.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Alector had a negative net margin of 378.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Alector Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Also, insider Robert King sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 987,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,247,949. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

