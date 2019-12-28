State Street Corp Buys 75,301 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,371,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 75,301 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.97% of Fluidigm worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Fluidigm by 21,055.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluidigm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Fluidigm stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $233.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. Fluidigm Co. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 57.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

