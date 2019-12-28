State Street Corp Buys New Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

State Street Corp bought a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 172,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,000. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of Grocery Outlet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $25,921,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $8,984,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $486,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on GO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

In related news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 26,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $866,098.40. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 250,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $8,180,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 12,119,742 shares of company stock valued at $396,557,958 in the last 90 days.

GO opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.92. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

