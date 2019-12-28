State Street Corp Grows Stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,775 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.58% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter worth about $4,705,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 58.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 337,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 143,116 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7,181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 128,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 126,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 117,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

BRG stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.

In related news, insider Fisher Steven bought 3,000 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $44,349.00. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.