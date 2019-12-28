State Street Corp Has $5.92 Million Holdings in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,277 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.85% of American Outdoor Brands worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 609.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 44.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 25,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOBC opened at $9.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $507.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.50 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

