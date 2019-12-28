State Street Corp Has $6.18 Million Stake in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO)

State Street Corp grew its position in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.14% of China Biologic Products worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

CBPO opened at $116.24 on Friday. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $119.44. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.99.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 9.79%. China Biologic Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO).

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.