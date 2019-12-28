State Street Corp Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,954 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.75% of Agenus worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Agenus by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. Agenus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on Agenus in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

