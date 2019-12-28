State Street Corp Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 414,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.18% of Party City Holdco worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $42,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Norman S. Matthews acquired 212,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,214.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Harrison bought 100,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,651.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Party City Holdco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Party City Holdco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of PRTY opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.14. Party City Holdco Inc has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $540.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.73 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

