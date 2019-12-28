State Street Corp Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.88% of Limelight Networks worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 34.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 386,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 99,605 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $477.74 million, a PE ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLNW shares. BidaskClub downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

