State Street Corp Has $6.91 Million Holdings in FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.46% of FRP worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FRP by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,130,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FRP by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FRP by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in FRP by 6.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FRP by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FRP alerts:

In other news, CAO John D. Klopfenstein sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $52,551.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,459.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $33,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 649 shares in the company, valued at $33,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,106 shares of company stock worth $106,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRP stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $493.07 million, a P/E ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 27.61, a current ratio of 27.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. FRP Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $60.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 61.11% and a return on equity of 1.79%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

FRP Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH).

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.