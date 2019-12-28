State Street Corp Has $7.07 Million Position in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)

State Street Corp raised its position in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,080,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,515 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.95% of TrueCar worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TrueCar by 1,745.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 399,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TrueCar in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in TrueCar by 47.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 615,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 198,253 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TrueCar by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after buying an additional 1,365,675 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRUE. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

TrueCar stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $486.10 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. TrueCar Inc has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TrueCar Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

