State Street Corp Has $7.08 Million Holdings in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.76% of Principia Biopharma worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 119.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,600,000 after acquiring an additional 535,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Principia Biopharma by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 284,762 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,634,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $1,885,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $1,658,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

In related news, insider Dolca Thomas sold 495 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simeon George acquired 357,142 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $11,114,259.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 491,242 shares of company stock worth $15,517,679 and sold 46,000 shares worth $2,188,962. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRNB opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 104.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $61.07.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.08). Principia Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRNB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Principia Biopharma from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.