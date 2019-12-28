State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.91% of Consolidated-Tomoka Land worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 315.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 42.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

CTO opened at $59.16 on Friday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.82 million.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

