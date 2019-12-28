State Street Corp Increases Stake in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.69% of MediciNova worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 10.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 6.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNOV opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.20. MediciNova, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNOV. ValuEngine raised MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

