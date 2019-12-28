State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.51% of Safehold worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Safehold by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter worth $33,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 71,109 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.81 per share, with a total value of $477,150.00. Also, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $105,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 155,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,196. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SAFE opened at $39.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 0.47. Safehold Inc has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $43.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. Safehold had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 4.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.88%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.