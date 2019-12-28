State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.73% of Sierra Bancorp worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 94.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $87,808.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,271.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,162 shares of company stock worth $363,809. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $455.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.91. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

