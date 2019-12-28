State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.66.

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. Citigroup increased their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

STT stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.12. 1,219,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91. State Street has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $81.23.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

In related news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $520,764.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in State Street in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 91.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 137.8% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

