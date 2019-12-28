State Street Corp Purchases 11,787 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.25% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $18.00 target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $335.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.