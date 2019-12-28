State Street Corp Purchases 16,159 Shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)

State Street Corp increased its position in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.31% of Gogo worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Gogo by 28.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 10.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 31.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 238,700 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 43.8% in the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,725,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gogo alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOGO. BidaskClub upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $70,608.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Gogo stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. Gogo Inc has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.