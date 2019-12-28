State Street Corp Purchases 64,422 Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

State Street Corp increased its position in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,711,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 64,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.91% of Nordic American Tanker worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 121,784 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,886,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,144 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,016,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 593,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

NAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Shares of Nordic American Tanker stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is presently -13.11%.

Nordic American Tanker Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

