State Street Corp Purchases 84,321 Shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Silk Road Medical worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth $591,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $25,746,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $20,671,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 10.61. Silk Road Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 32,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,168,691.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,728.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,626,382 shares of company stock worth $57,120,442 in the last 90 days.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

