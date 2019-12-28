State Street Corp Raises Holdings in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

State Street Corp raised its stake in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,333,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SK Telecom in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SK Telecom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SKM opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

