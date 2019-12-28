State Street Corp Raises Stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.84% of Old Second Bancorp worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,971,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 105,446 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,308,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 796,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,175,000 after buying an additional 69,280 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 693,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 100,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 637,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 164,990 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

OSBC opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $392.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.