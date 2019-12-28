State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,671 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.73% of Dermira worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dermira by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 392,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dermira by 76.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 338,828 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Dermira during the second quarter valued at about $2,413,000. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in Dermira by 122.8% during the second quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 399,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 220,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dermira by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after buying an additional 216,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Dermira alerts:

Shares of DERM stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.37. Dermira Inc has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative net margin of 256.08% and a negative return on equity of 583.07%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dermira Inc will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DERM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Swann dropped their target price on shares of Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Dermira Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DERM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.