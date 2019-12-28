State Street Corp Sells 300,368 Shares of Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,368 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.96% of Keane Group worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Keane Group by 55.2% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keane Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keane Group by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 50,267 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Keane Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Keane Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRAC. R. F. Lafferty lowered Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Keane Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keane Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Shares of NYSE:FRAC opened at $6.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. Keane Group Inc has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $714.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.38.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

