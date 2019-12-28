State Street Corp Trims Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,319 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.51% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLRE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 290.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Shares of GLRE opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.58 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 10.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLRE. BidaskClub cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.