State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.92% of Care.com worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRCM. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Care.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Care.com by 17.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,386,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,200,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Care.com by 5,040.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,101 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Care.com by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 423,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 244,188 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Care.com by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,857,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Care.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In related news, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $37,130.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,062.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $119,235.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,254,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,522 shares of company stock worth $184,284 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRCM opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.60 million, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. Care.com Inc has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.23 million. Care.com had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Care.com Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Care.com Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Care.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Care.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.