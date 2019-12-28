Status Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Status has a market cap of $31.60 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Ovis, Bittrex and IDCM. In the last week, Status has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDCM, Kyber Network, Bittrex, ABCC, IDEX, Neraex, ChaoEX, TOPBTC, DEx.top, Liqui, Bithumb, Koinex, Upbit, OKEx, BigONE, Ethfinex, Poloniex, Livecoin, Tidex, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Ovis, DragonEX, IDAX, ZB.COM, Huobi, Bancor Network, DDEX, GOPAX, Gatecoin, Kucoin, LATOKEN, OTCBTC, CoinTiger, OOOBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

