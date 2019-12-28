Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Short Interest Up 14.2% in December

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the November 28th total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 836,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $47,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $98,901.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,846.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,614 shares of company stock worth $283,363. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 559,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 648,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,737. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.37. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.22%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

