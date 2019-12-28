Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $9,063.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00008062 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and GOPAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,309.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.95 or 0.02844315 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006049 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00527782 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000637 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,360,223 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, GOPAX, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

