Steem Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Steem has a total market cap of $45.31 million and approximately $265,019.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001718 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, RuDEX and Bithumb. In the last week, Steem has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,420.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.52 or 0.02808416 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00490468 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020154 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000505 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000400 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 372,242,309 coins and its circulating supply is 355,268,215 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, HitBTC, Bittrex, RuDEX, Binance, Upbit, Poloniex and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

