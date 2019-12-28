Stellar Market Cap Reaches $908.39 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RippleFox, Koinex, Vebitcoin and GOPAX. Stellar has a total market cap of $908.39 million and $164.66 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,054,779,554 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Poloniex, HitBTC, Bitbns, CEX.IO, OTCBTC, GOPAX, Koinex, RippleFox, Exrates, Sistemkoin, Stellarport, Koineks, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stronghold, CryptoMarket, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, OKEx, Binance, CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Upbit, BCEX, Kraken, Indodax, Bitfinex, C2CX, Huobi, ABCC, Cryptomate, Kucoin, Gate.io, Exmo, Kuna, Ovis, Liquid and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

