Stellar (XLM) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CEX.IO, Poloniex, Sistemkoin and Cryptomate. Stellar has a total market cap of $930.62 million and $158.02 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.01287454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00123016 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,054,779,554 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cryptomate, OTCBTC, Bittrex, BCEX, Bitbns, Exmo, BitMart, Kucoin, ABCC, GOPAX, Vebitcoin, Kryptono, OKEx, Sistemkoin, Kuna, C2CX, Binance, Poloniex, ZB.COM, Huobi, Upbit, RippleFox, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Stronghold, Koinex, Ovis, Indodax, CEX.IO, Exrates, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, Kraken, Stellarport, Koineks, CryptoMarket and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

