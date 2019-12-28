Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 111.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.5%.

NYSE:SCM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. 129,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,864. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

