Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,200,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the November 28th total of 10,350,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 779,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $332,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,943 shares in the company, valued at $884,358.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 279,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 23.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 423,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SRCL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.95. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $833.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.21 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.43.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.