Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Update

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the November 28th total of 968,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 659,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

STE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,594. Steris has a 52 week low of $100.91 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.77 and its 200-day moving average is $147.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Steris had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $736.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Steris will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $142,150.00. Also, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $900,169.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,093 shares of company stock worth $2,600,911. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Steris by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,769,000 after acquiring an additional 522,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Steris by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,883,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,173,730,000 after acquiring an additional 66,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Steris by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,494,000 after acquiring an additional 46,818 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Steris by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,704,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,701,000 after acquiring an additional 91,279 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Steris by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,701,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,863,000 after acquiring an additional 91,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

