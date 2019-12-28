Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the November 28th total of 10,850,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Shares of STL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 536,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,409. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $259.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 93.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,696,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,787 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,365,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,895 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 66.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,047,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 418,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1,356.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 253,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 236,103 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.