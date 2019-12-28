Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Update

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the November 28th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.74. 232,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,754. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $63.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $116,662.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Oates sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $619,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,875.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,011 shares of company stock worth $1,657,253 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,660,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,077,000 after purchasing an additional 24,677 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,620,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,723,000 after acquiring an additional 34,140 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,492,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 79.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,476,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,177,000 after acquiring an additional 651,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 70.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,758,000 after acquiring an additional 495,421 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

