Stipend (SPD) Price Hits $0.0128

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $147,028.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,470,652 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

