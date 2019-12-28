STPT Achieves Market Cap of $6.44 Million (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One STPT token can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, STPT has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. STPT has a total market cap of $6.44 million and $430,181.00 worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00186776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.64 or 0.01299213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025833 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119603 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STPT Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,966,845,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,372,049 tokens. STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. The official website for STPT is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

