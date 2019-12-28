STRAKS (STAK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $10,473.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,318.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.40 or 0.01754918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.42 or 0.02835053 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00588271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00622886 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00060762 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00386084 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.