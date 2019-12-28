Stratis Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00004990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange, Bithumb and Poloniex. Stratis has a market cap of $36.96 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004267 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001354 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008725 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00051599 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,621,189 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bithumb, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Poloniex, Crex24, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Coinrail, Livecoin, Cryptomate, SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

