Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Down 12.1% in December

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the November 28th total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, VP Rolando Guillot sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STRT traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. 8,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018. The stock has a market cap of $84.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $37.50.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.96 million during the quarter. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.93%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

