Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and DragonEX. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $10.00 million and approximately $886,174.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00186512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.01295412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119577 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Binance, Gate.io, IDEX, BitForex, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, DragonEX, Coinone and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

