Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €80.29 ($93.36).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Stroeer SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €73.30 ($85.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €69.11. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a one year high of €75.75 ($88.08). The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.11.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.